Disney Cruise Line returning to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) — For a limited time, Disney Cruise Line will sail to the Bahamas, the Carribean and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from New Orleans.

The series of magical voyages will return to the bayou from late January through February 2021.

Guests can choose either to experience a four- or five-night cruise to the Western Carribean. The five-night voyage includes a visit to Progreso, Mexico, a new port of call for Disney Cruise Line on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Families will also be able to explore together, from ancient Mayan ruins to hidden swimming holes filled with crystal-clear water.

Before or after the cruise, people can enjoy New Orleans’s distinct foods, visit museums and parks, and listen to live jazz music on the city’s streets. Cruisers also have the opportunity to take a look inside the Disney inspired restaurant, Tiana’s Place, which was filmed in “The Princess and the Frog.”

The Disney fleet will continue with its voyages to tropical destinations from Texas, California, and Florida.

Bookings will open to the public on Oct. 3, 2019. More details on the itineraries spanning from January through May 2021 can be found here.