Disney announces fireworks spectaculars will return in July

(NEXSTAR) – Disney announced on Tuesday fireworks spectaculars will return to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort in July.

At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, nightly fireworks performances at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT will resume on July 1.

At Disneyland in California, its nightly fireworks show will return on July 4.

The nightly show at Magic Kingdom in Florida, named “Happily Ever After,” will “transform Cinderella Castle with lights, projections, and pyrotechnics.” The nightly show at EPCOT, named “EPCOT Forever, features “a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon.”

At Disneyland, “Mickey’s Mix Magic” returns on July 4 and includes projections on Main Street U.S.A. and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Also, starting Tuesday at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on Disney transportation. Disney began allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors last month.