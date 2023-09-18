MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Advocates for the disabled want to see more programs for adults during the workday. Members of the Mobile ARC are asking for last-minute funding from the City of Mobile.

There are only a couple of weeks left in the current fiscal year before members of the Mobile City Council are expected to vote on a new budget for the next fiscal year. There’s not a lot of time but there may be a path forward. This past week, Tom Holmes with the Mobile Arc petitioned the city council and the mayor for funding for a group adult day program.

In 2019 Alta Pointe merged with The Mobile Arc and took over the services they provided.

During the pandemic group day programs were phased out in favor of programs that kept adults with mental disabilities in their communities or with families with caregivers. ARC Officials want to bring back group programs for adults

Tom Holmes, the ARC of Mobile County: “The services get reimbursed by a combination of state and federal Medicaid dollars. So that’s the group that we want to shoot for. Once we are certified to be a provider. We can. Individuals could be referred to us for their services and we’re hoping to begin with 20 and then expand from there as we grow the program,” said Tom Holmes with the Arc of Mobile County. “[The adults served by ARC] lose whatever they learned when they’re not in a structured program. So that’s what we would hope to do for them and their families. And of course, if the families are being served, then they can go back to work. They can earn that income.” Holmes is asking for more than $55,000 in a performance contract–the same amount ARC had before the AltaPointe Merger. AltaPointe has requested that amount be ear-marked from their performance contract for those programs but so far nothing has been finalized.