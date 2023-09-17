MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A site where some of Mobile’s richest history is buried is now coming to the palm of your hand. Archaeologists and researchers are working on a map where people can look up their loved ones who are buried at the Old Plateau Cemetry in Africatown.

Volunteers along with researchers worked Saturday morning to map out the Old Plateau Cemetery in Africatown to help develop the digital map.

Most people who are buried at the cemetery are the last known descendants of the Clotilda, and archeologists are working with the Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation to create a way for people to be able to research and learn more about their history.

Archaeologist Dr. Alexandra Jones is leading the project.

“We created a digital survey,” Dr. Jones said. “The survey populates a map in real-time which allows people to go to a website and anywhere in the world be able to search and look up information on people buried here in Africatown.”

The project is still in the works as Jones is collecting data from those who have family members buried there, but she said this is the first time a project of this magnitude is being executed.

“The information is beyond just the normal burial information,” Jones explained. “And it also gives preservation information. And there’ll be the ability in January to actually add biographical information on people as well.”

Not only will the project create a way for those who have loved ones buried at the site be able to share their story, but researchers along with Dr. Jones explained it will also help others learn more about the history of Mobile.

“We just think it’s important for an agency to be handed back to the community and to trust community leaders and work with them actively,” said fellow researcher Bashia Scott. “And that seems to be the whole goal of this project, is to empower the community and, you know, help them preserve their history.”

“It’s important that not just Africatown is involved, but the world knows about Africatown and its community and the rich heritage that’s involved in it,” said researcher Tammie Gillums.

And for citizens who want to get involved, Dr. Jones said it’s quite simple.

“This project is a citizen science project,” Dr. Jones said. “We will have birdhouses located here with a QR code, their instructions that are printed out as well as instructions on the app. All you need is a tablet and a phone to tether off or a cell phone with internet access, and then following the instructions on the instruction paper and following the instructions in the app and just go through and you can add and contribute to this important history.”

A spokesperson for the Africatown Preservation Foundation Group says this new map feature will be added to their website by next week.