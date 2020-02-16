Digital First: Flooding impacts homes and businesses; Pearl River to crest at 37.5 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River reached 36.33 feet in Jackson at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. The river is expected to crest at 37.5 feet on Monday. Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday.
There are nearly a dozen road closures in the downtown Jackson area. South West Street at the U.S. Post Office building is now completely blocked off. The building and parking lot are still accessible from South Street.
North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, where neighbors were rescued from their homes on Saturday, is also covered with water.
The water level is also high at Shadow Lake Apartments in Jackson.
The ball fields at Jackson Prep have also been flooded by the Pearl River.
The Barnett Reservoir started releasing water Saturday night into the Pearl River because the lake reached its capacity.
In Rankin County, emergency leaders set up a staging area at Christway Church.
Ridgeland Police shared pictures of the flooding on the eastern end of Lake View Drive and Forest Grove on Sunday. At this time, water has not entered any homes, but several are in danger.
Police said the area of Harbor Pines Drive, Pine Trail Road and Shadow Lake have not taken on any water at this time.
The following are roads with standing water:
- Forest Grove
- Shady Brook
- Lakeview Road (at Bayshore)
- Lakeview Cove
- Shady Glen Road (east end)
- Harbor Lake
- Bayshore Drive.
Storm Team 12 Meteorologists are updating viewers about the flooding.