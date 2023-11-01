(KTLA) — Months after releasing arguably the most controversial frozen pizza ever conceived, DiGiorno is back at it again with a strange and unusual pizza pie just in time for Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the company known for its extensive line of frozen pizzas, announced it would be releasing another new limited-time entree, this time to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

The DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza “delivers all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, no matter how you slice it.”

The pizza is Detroit-style — thick, chewy and rectangular — and is comprised of a creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries and, obviously, sliced turkey. The whole pie is topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and crispy onions.

DiGiorno is releasing a Thanksgiving pizza for a limited time only beginning Nov. 1, 2023. (DiGiorno)

It’s all the sides you know and love (or maybe not) served in a non-traditional amalgamation of flavors.

Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno, said the company is always looking for “unique ways” to incorporate its pizza offerings with important celebrations.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” Holowiak said.

You can find more details here.

Similar to the pickle and pineapple pizza, the Thanksgiving pizza will be sold online only every Wednesday beginning on Nov. 1 through Nov. 22. The pizza is appropriately priced at $11.23 (aka, November 2023).

The pizzas are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The pickle and pineapple pizza sold out within hours of going live — although those pizzas were free.