Digiorno may give away free pizza during Super Bowl

(CNN Newsource)–Digiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.
The frozen pizza brand says if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3… Digiorno will give out free pizzas… So why that score? Well, because three-point-14 represents pi.
Digiorno says if that score happens– it plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.
The coupons will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis and only while supplies last.
The company says once the score changes– the link ends.
The coupons though will be redeemable in early March ahead of Pi Day.
