Developer wants to bring new commercial-residential property to Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents, developers and city officials are discussing the prospect of a new complex in Fairhope Monday.

Gayfer Village Partners wants to build a property that includes both commercial and residential entities to the northwest corner of Fairhope Avenue and State Highway 181.

Currently, the land is not within Fairhope city limits. Developers are hoping to annex the land into the city to take advantage of city amenities.

City Hall was packed with people expressing concerns about another such development coming to the Eastern Shore.

“There will be an increase in crime. Call it profiling or what you want. But shotgun housing and apartments are not what Fairhope needs more of,” said Matthew Jones, a resident who spoke up during the public comment portion of the hearing.

Scott Hutchinson, one of the engineers for the new project, is a graduate of Fairhope High School. He says the city can trust him to uphold their vision.

“This is Fairhope,” he said. “They’re going to be nice homes.”

The planning commission voted to send the developers’ request to the full city council.