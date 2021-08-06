Destination Gulf Coast: Gravity Watersports at OWA

I love whenever I get to shoot an episode of Destination Gulf Coast, however this week I had a wave of fun as I got to visit the Gravity Island Waterpark and Aqua Play obstacle course at OWA. If you want to have fun on the water, without having to spend an arm and a leg to rent a jet ski or beg your neighbor to let you ride on their boat with them for the day, then this is the place for you!

We all know OWA is a great place to spend the day, with their exciting amusement park, delectable restaurants, and phenomenal shopping, however, did you know that OWA also had a wake park and an Aqua Play obstacle course? The Gravity Island Water Park in OWA gives you the opportunity to go wake boarding without having to find a boat to pull you across the water. Instead, they have long cables that stretch the length of an outdoor lake in the middle of OWA, where you can strap on a wakeboard and do all the crazy tricks that your brain can imagine; that is if you know what you’re doing. I unfortunately did not, as I was unsuccessful on my many attempts to stay upright while riding my wakeboard. Not to worry though, because my time wake boarding at Gravity Island may have been the most fun that I have had all summer long! I advise anyone who loves to be on, or in the water to head down to OWA so you can try wakeboarding. I know I plan on going back in the very near future!

After I was finished wakeboarding, I walked over to the Aqua Play obstacle course, and if you want to feel like a kid again, this is something that I highly recommend. The Aqua Play obstacle course is an inflated obstacle course that sits on another lake within the confines of OWA, and it looks and feels just like something out of a TV competition game show! By the end of my time there I felt like I was on top of the world, and after I was finished, I’m pretty sure that I burned plenty of calories. Thankfully for me, there were plenty of places around at OWA for me to grab a bite to eat.

At the end of the day, if you love to be in, on or around water having a great time, then I absolutely would suggest taking a trip out to OWA and visiting Gravity Island Waterpark. I promise that you will not regret it!

For more information about Gravity Island Waterpark, the Aqua Play obstacle course, or anything else about all of the attractions that OWA provides, check out VisitOWA.com.