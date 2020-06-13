Destination Alabama: Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventures

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lake Guntersville State Park is known for its beautiful water views and recreational activities. But there’s one adventure that you can go on to see the lake from a different point of view.

Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventures at Lake Guntersville State Park takes people on guided zip-line tours.

There are courses available, Level 1 and Level 2. Two tour guides will take you through your course of choice, one will ensure that you’re hooked up correctly and send you on your way, the other will be waiting for you at the other end of the zip-line.

There are 19 different zip-lines in the state park.

Matt Toles, Manager and Tour Guide at Screaming Eagle Adventures said the view in the state park makes the zip-line experience that much better.



“4 of them are 2000 feet long and 250 feet high, you go all the way across the valley and you reach up to about 50 miles per hour on them,” said Toles.

Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventures is open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Level 1 tours cost $59 per person & Level 2 tours are $99 per person.