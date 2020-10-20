Destin massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching two women

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Destin area massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching two female clients has been arrested.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Niceville resident Alan McCullough was accused of fondling a woman’s breasts last year. The OCSO says this happened during a massage at a business on Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin.

The case was dropped after McCullough got a lawyer, and it was discovered there were no witnesses, deputies said.

However, on Sept. 14, a 25-year-old college student from Tennessee accused McCullough of touching her “inappropriately between her legs” at a different massage business, located at Commons Drive in Destin.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested McCullough on Tuesday on two separate counts of battery, stating “separate accusations under similar circumstances reveals a pattern of conduct of unauthorized touching that no reasonable person would conclude is consistent with a legitimate therapeutic massage.”

