Destin High School reveals World Record statue, new athletic director

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — If you walk or drive by the new Destin High school (DHS) at the old Grace Lutheran property, a World Record statue will welcome you in the courtyard.









Locicero Family dedication of a replica of the World’s Largest Mako shark (by IGFA – International Game Fish Association) – the real shark was 15’ long, and weighed 1,222 lbs., caught off the coast of Massachusetts in 200.



At a reveal celebration Tuesday, city and school leaders unveiled a 15’, 1,222-pound Mako shark statue. The replica was donated by the LoCicero family.

This is a replica of a 15’, 1,222-pound shark that holds the current world’s record by IGFA (International Game Fish Association) as the largest, heaviest short-fin Mako shark in the world. It was caught off the coast of Massachusetts by Capt. Chris Peters in 2001.

DHS will open this fall to 9th, 10th, 11th graders in the area. Those students will be tasked with naming the school mascot.

Also on Tuesday, the first Atheltic Director for DHS, Philip Dorn, held a meet and greet with future students and parents.

A veteran leader in high school and college athletics, Dorn has 13 years of experience as an Athletic Director in Florida, and 19 years as a Head Football Coach, and 20 years of experience as an Assistant Football Coach, all at the high school and college level.



• Capt. Mike Parker with the 2021-22 DHS Cheerleaders

• The LoCicero’s, Miss Destin, DHS Cheerleaders and DHS enrolled students gather for the Mako shark reveal, an icon for the new high school.



DHS is a charter school, meaning students can take classes at the Destin campus but still take part in some extracurricular activities at other schools in the district. In a release Wednesday, DHS said they still have 30 open enrollment spots for the first school year.

For additional information on applying, donating, or volunteering, please call (850) 424-1664, email info@destinhighschool.org, or visit www.destinhighschool.org.