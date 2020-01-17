Destin High School announces mascot and team colors

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)– Destin High School held a town hall and pep rally on Thursday night. It was held at Destin United Methodist Church, the future site of the school.

The school’s board told potential students and community members that they do plan to have sports at the high school. The school’s team mascot will be the Sharks. The colors will be cerulean blue, black, and silver.

FHSAA regulations will not allow for the school to have all sports teams up and running in its inaugural year. However, the school plans to have an athletic department fully functioning its second year.

“If by chance we don’t offer one that they’re actually interested in and already playing they can go back to their zoned high school sense we’re a charter school,” DHS founding board member Heidi LoCicero said.

The board had potential students and parents tell them what sports they would want the school to provide. Board members hope potential students will see the opportunity to make history and better themselves as athletes.

“They would be a big fish in a small pond versus going to a huge high school where they would be a small fish in a big pond,” DHS founding board member Jim Luttrell said.

