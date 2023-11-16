SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tasha Henderson, a native of Shreveport and renowned fashion designer, doesn’t just stitch fabrics she has woven a path to stardom; and now she’s on a mission to break a Guinness World Record for longest cape in the world.

Henderson is a familiar face from the hit show “Project Runway” and the creative force behind the styles of celebrities such as Kanye West, Zendaya, and several others.

You can say she’s creating a community cape as she seeks to engage and celebrate its members by crafting her record-breaking cape using a mosaic of different t-shirts sourced from local clothing lines, schools, organizations, and anyone eager to contribute.

Expressing her motivation, Henderson stated, “I wanted my next project to be something that involves the entire community.”

The current record stands at 55.7 meters or about 61 yards in length. Henderson has set her sights on doubling that achievement.

Bossier Arts Council will play host to this groundbreaking event on Sunday, November 19th, from 9 am to 8 pm. You can also participate by dropping off any unwanted clothing items at The Agora Borealis (421 Lake Street).