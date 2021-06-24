Deputy who killed man at Pensacola Beach hotel cleared of criminal charges

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy who killed a man inside a Pensacola Beach hotel in March will not face any criminal charges, according to the state attorney.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated after the deputy used deadly force. Based on the evidence collected, the state attorney said the shooting was necessary self-defense.

The shooting happened on March 17 at the Surf and Sand Hotel in Room 124. In that room were Acea Grozdanoff, a woman, and two small children. The woman was on the phone with someone who heard her say Grozdanoff had a gun to her head and was high on drugs. That person then hung up and called ECSO dispatch, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) report.

When deputies arrived, they say Grozdanoff didn’t have a gun in his hand. Two deputies tried to put him in handcuffs, but he put up a fight, according to ECSO. Deputies say he pulled out his gun and that’s when a deputy fired three shots into Grozdanoff’s back.

The two deputies who were placed on administrative leave are now cleared to return to the sheriff’s office.