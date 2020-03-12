Deputies to conduct training at 3 Baldwin County Schools

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you see increased law enforcement activity around three local schools tomorrow, don’t panic. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting law enforcement training tomorrow morning, Friday, March 13, in and around Swift School, Magnolia School and CF Taylor Alternative School.

Friday is a holiday for students.

