Deputies to conduct training at 3 Baldwin County Schools

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (Border Report) -- From DHS officials working the border to asylum-seekers living in encampments in northern Mexico, fear of the coronavirus hopping the Rio Grande has stoked concern, isolation and some panic.

At a Border Security Expo held in San Antonio this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez kicked off the event Wednesday by thanking the 1,100 participants -- many from Department of Homeland Security agencies -- for braving coronavirus risks and attending the annual conference. The city is housing coronavirus quarantined evacuees at Lackland Air Force Base.