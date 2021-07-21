Deputies searching for suspect who robbed Publix grocery store

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Publix grocery store at 4739 Highway 90 in Pace Tuesday.

According to the victim, a tall skinny male wearing a face mask approached the service desk at approximately 6:57 pm and presented a note demanding money. The note indicated the suspect was armed, however, he did not display a weapon. The employee complied with the suspect’s demand. The suspect was described as possibly Hispanic or darker-skinned.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies say no one was injured during the offense.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call SRSO investigators at 983-1230 or Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP.