Deputies searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl in Hernando Co.

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Kaitlynn Apgar was last seen Sunday around 8 a.m. at her home just north of Brooksville. At some point after 8 a.m., Apgar left her home on foot in an unknown direction.

According to deputies, it is unknown what clothing Apgar was wearing when she left, however, she was wearing pink Converse sneakers and carrying a burgundy-colored Van’s backpack.

Deputies say the teen left two notes in her bedroom indicating she may be considering self-harm.

Apgar is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown straight, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and both ears are pierced.

If you have seen Apgar or know her whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories