PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says missing 11-year-old Zander Kole West was last seen July 16 near Mayfair Park in Pensacola.

ECSO says Zander was riding a light blue mountain bike, wearing dark jogging pants and a red Georgia bulldog beanie.

If you have any information, please contact ECSO at 850-436-9620.