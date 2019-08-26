Deputies search for theft suspects in George County

George County, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two theft suspects.

The following is a press release from the George County Sheriff’s Office:

On August 23rd, 2019, the George County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Rocky Creek Community in regards to a theft of property.

Michael Lawrence Hembree (40), of Lucedale, and Hiram Clyde Newman III (40) of Lucedale, are wanted for questioning in regards to the theft. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Lawrence Hembree for Grand Larceny. Hembree is described as 6’1” in height, approximately 160 lbs., brown hair and hazel eyes.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.