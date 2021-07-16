Deputies search for man accused of shooting 18-year-old in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 20-year-old Michael Hazelette of Niceville is wanted for a shooting that injured an 18-year-old on March 24, 2021.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Bluewater Boulevard and Antigua Cove around 2:00 pm. Bullet casings were found in the middle of the road, the victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

OCSO says Hazelette has a warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and firing a deadly missile into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Hazelette’s whereabouts can contact the OCSO at (850) 651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

