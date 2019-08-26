Deputies search for man accused of severely beating woman in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of severely beating a woman over the weekend.

The following is a press release from the George County Sheriff’s Office:

On August 23rd, 2019, the George County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Movella community in regards to an assault. The victim of the assault suffered serious injury that resulted in hospitalization. The suspect involved fled the scene prior to Deputies arrival and remains at large at this time.

Brandon Chase Tanner (34), of Lucedale, is being sought for Felony Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Chase is described as 5’0” in height, approximately 150 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Tanner has been seen in the Movella Community, as well as, North Jackson County. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.