Deputies say Gulf Breeze shooting was an accident

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County say the shooting that killed a man on Coronado Court Tuesday night was an accident. Deputies say 61-year-old Richard Dennis shot 37-year-old Christopher Bergan who is from Norway. Deputies say Bergan married Dennis’ daughter.

Authorities say earlier that night a family member started banging on Dennis’ front door. It startled Dennis and he ran the family member away. Bergan arrived from Norway later that night to surprise Dennis for his birthday. Bergan went from the airport directly to the home.

At about 11:30 p.m., Dennis heard the same type of banging at the back door that he heard on the front door earlier. Bergan then jumped out of the shadows, scaring Dennis. Dennis then shot Bergan in the heart, killing him.

No charges will be filed against Dennis. Bergan came from Norway and lived in Santa Rosa County for awhile and then moved back to Norway.