Deputies say Escambia County man beat up woman in front of her kids

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man has been arrested after deputies say he beat up a woman in front of her kids on Monday.

According to the arrest report, the victim was “very scared” when deputies got to her house. She told authorities she was loading up her car with her three children because the family was headed to the store, but Eric Henderson appeared when she went to go make sure her door was locked.

She told Henderson she did not want to talk to him, which is when deputies say Henderson punched her in the head and drug her to the ground by her hair. The report says the victim ran back to her car and started to back out of the driveway. When that happened Henderson allegedly pulled out a knife and busted open her driver’s side window.

The report says as the woman fearfully tried to back out of the driveway, Henderson threw one of her kid’s scooters at the front porch breaking the wood rail. Henderson was arrested on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and battery.