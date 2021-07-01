Deputies: One dead after gunshot victims found in a car Thursday morning

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Deputies say one man is dead and another injured after they were found shot in a car early Thursday morning near Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

Deputies found the car in a wooded area off the intersection around 1:00 AM. One man in the car was dead and shot multiple times. Deputies took the second victim to a local hospital with multiple gunshots wounds.

Deputies found numerous gun casings on the scene. If you have any information on this homicide investigation call ECSO at 850-436-9620.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.

