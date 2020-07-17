Deputies: Man sneaks into home, sexually assaults preteen he met on Snapchat

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Navarre man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat was arrested Wednesday.

Julian Issac Castleberry, 19, is accused in a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant of having oral sex with the girl.

The warrant says Castleberry rode his bike to the girl’s house sometime between August and September, snuck inside a window and kissed the girl, before engaging in the sexual act.

The girl told Castleberry she felt uncomfortable, according to deputies, and he left — telling her not to tell anyone he was there.

The girl told deputies she met Castleberry on Snapchat. She gave him her address over the mobile application.

Castleberry was charged with sexual battery on a child under 12. He was booked in the Escambia County jail Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.

