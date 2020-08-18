Deputies make sure little boy’s 6th birthday is unforgettable, even during pandemic

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Things have changed so much during the coronavirus pandemic. Everything has changed, including birthday celebrations. We’re all being forced to figure out how to celebrate in a time when we can’t have a party without worrying about COVID-19, and that’s especially tough for children to wrap their heads around.

A little boy from Baldwin County named Caleb just found out what that’s like. He’s fascinated with law enforcement and wants to be sheriff’s deputy when he grows up.

Deputy Sixto Boyer and Deputy Trent Rowland are school resource officers with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. When they found out Caleb was turning the big “6,” they wanted to help make it special. So they surprised him at his house with balloons and a little gift. And it looks like the deputies made Caleb’s day!

