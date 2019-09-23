Deputies investigating shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Maj. Andrew Hobbs, spokesman for the ECSO, told News 5 the sheriff’s office got a call of shots fired this afternoon. Dispatch logs show the call came in at 12:31 p.m., and deputies arrived on scene five minutes later in the area of Rolling Hills Road and Kyle Drive in Northwest Pensacola.

Hobbs said it appears two relatives were fighting and a third party pulled a gun.

One of the relatives that were fighting then also pulled a gun, Hobbs said, and they begin to shoot at each other. The third-party person was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hobbs said ECSO is investigating to determine whether charges will be filed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.