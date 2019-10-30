Deputies: Homeless man smashed into store to steal Natty Ice, cigarettes

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Cold beer and cigarettes. Deputies say that’s what a homeless man was after, and he allegedly used a brick and a piece of lumber to get them.

Michael Tabor is accused of using the items to smash into the BP gas station at 1247 Eglin Parkway in Shalimar early Wednesday morning.

Okaloosa County deputies arrived to find the front glass of the business shattered.

Not that far away, deputies say they spotted Tabor openly carrying a 15-pack of Natural Ice. They say they also spotted a bulge in his sock which turned out to be four packs of cigarettes.

The stolen items added up to just under $33. The damage done to the store? More than $500.

Tabor was arrested and booked on burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.