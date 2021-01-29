Deputies: Florida man arrested for setting opossum on fire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man is in jail after allegedly setting an opossum on fire in Lee County. “This intentional act of violence against an innocent animal is senseless and cruel,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I am proud of my team’s hard work in saving the life of this animal and gathering the evidence that put this sick individual behind bars.”

The Fort Myers Beach man Bryan Werner, 39, was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies say they found the opossum in a metal trap, still alive but severely burned. They rushed the animal to a vet where it is now in stable condition. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, “Deputies on scene located a long string tied to the metal trap that led to a staircase at the rear of the house. At the end of the string, in plain view, deputies found a bottle of acetone and a grill lighter. The residence was secured, and a search warrant was completed.” Deputies say they pulled fingerprints from the can and they matched Werner’s.