Deputies: Fight over air conditioning leads to 76-year-old Pensacola woman’s arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 76-year-old Pensacola woman was arrested Tuesday morning after deputies say she committed burglary and assaulted her roommate.

Helen Whitmire was charged with burglary with assault.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Whitmire and her roommate got into an argument Tuesday morning over the air conditioner being left on overnight.

The fight became physical, the report says, after Whitmire grabbed the woman’s arms and pushed her against a wall.

Deputies say Whitmire then followed the woman into her room, which she is not allowed access, and bear-hugged the woman. The woman yelled at Whitmire to let her go and get out of her room. The report says Whitmire did not comply for several minutes.

Whitmire was arrested and booked into the Escambia County jail. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

