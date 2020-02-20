Deputies: Escambia County man kicked a child in the chest during an argument

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Florida deputies say a man is in jail for kicking a child in the chest. Deputies say Dorn Lamont Ayers was fighting with his girlfriend over money earlier this week. During the argument, the couple’s son walked up to Ayers and said he was being mean. That’s when deputies say Ayers kicked him, leaving a bruise. The child’s mother stopped the fight and called police. Ayers then left the home. Deputies got a warrant and arrested Ayers on Wednesday. He is being held in the Escambia County jail with no bond. Deputies say Ayers did not get bond because it’s a domestic violence case.

