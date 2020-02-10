Deputies: Escambia County man beats up disabled woman over cigarettes

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man is behind bars for allegedly beating up a disabled woman because she would not get him cigarettes. Deputies say David Zetterstrom battered a woman who happened to be an amputee after an argument turned violent.

According to the arrest report, the woman had her left leg amputated and need a walker to get around. The woman told deputies Zetterstrom demanded she get some cigarettes – and when she refused, an argument started. It then turned violent when the suspect pushed the victim’s head into the headboard of her bed and punched her on the left side of her face.

The victim told deputies she had to kick Zetterstrom off of her with her right leg. Minutes later, after she went into another room, Zetterstrom lunged at her again, and the woman told deputies she kicked him again because she felt like she was in danger. The arrest report says authorities smelled alcohol on Zetterstrom and he appeared to be drunk. He faces crimes against a disabled adult and battery charges. Authorities reported the entire side of the victim’s face was red.

