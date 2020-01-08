Deputies: Escambia County arrested, accused of shooting a dog

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County, Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he shot a dog. 40-year-old Jeremy Stallworth has been charged with firing a weapon, possession of a weapon, and animal cruelty. Deputies say the dog will survive. Stallworth will be back in court January 30th.
