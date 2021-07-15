Deputies chase and run stolen car driver off the road in NW Florida

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County (OCSO) deputies arrested 39-year-old Wendell Wright after a dangerous high-speed chase near Eglin Air Force base Thursday.







OCSO says after an attempt to stop the stolen car near HWY 189 and General Bond Blvd, the car sped off prompting a chase down HWY 85 towards Shalimar.

Wright was seen cutting people off on the road and eventually crossing the median into oncoming traffic. OCSO halted the chase to protect other drivers. Eventually, Wright made a U-turn and the chase resumed.

Wright collided with a patrol car before OCSO deputies forced the stolen car off the road. OCSO says Wright then refused to exit the vehicle and deputies had to break the passenger window and physically remove him.

Deputies located meth, cocaine, and other narcotics in the car. Wright faces charges of fleeing with disregard to the safety of people or persons, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession.

The owner of the vehicle knows Wright, according to OCSO. Wright told deputies he was warned to return the vehicle or it would be reported stolen, but he believed it to be a blank threat.