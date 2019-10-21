Deputies arrest woman for aggravated assault

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office says an Agricola woman is charged with aggravated assault after a woman was found shot Sunday night.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) charged 63-year-old Charlotte Leigh Plumberg after an investigation.

According to a press release, deputies found a female with an apparent gunshot wound on Fulton Road. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment; her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say Plumberg is in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting a court appearance. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

