Deputies arrest three people after woman is caught flushing meth down toilet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputes in Walton County Florida say 46-year-old Jennifer Cotton was flushing meth down a bathroom toilet during a search warrant this month in Freeport.

The Sheriff’s Office says the VICE Narcotics Unit has a search warrant for a home on Whip-Poor-Will Lane. Inside, 63-year-old John Hartley of Freeport and 53-year-old Joseph Byrd of Ponce de Leon.

Deputies found meth and syringes on Bryd. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,000 bond and is still incarcerated at the time of this release.

While searching Hartley’s room, investigators found a safe with more than 60 grams of methamphetamine, around 104.8 grams of marijuana, and other drug-related items. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $100,000 bond.

Cotton was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $50,000 bond and bonded out Friday, May 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories