GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the shooting death of a mother and small child who were found dead Sunday evening in Gonzales.

According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a reported homicide at a residence near Highway 30 around 5:30 p.m. They found a mother and small child killed by close-range gunshot injuries.

Deputies said the crime appears to be domestic violence related. The victims were identified Monday morning as Christina Lynn Artus, 41, and Kaylee Forcell, 1.

The suspect, Kalvin Forcell, 39, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, simple burglary (vehicle), unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle over $25K, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.

This investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released when available.

