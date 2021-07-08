Deputies arrest Foley woman after two children found wandering near apartment

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells WKRG News 5 they received a call about a woman overdosing with a needle in her arm at an apartment complex on Newberry Lane.

The BCSO says Forest Denise Harris was found inside of the apartment when investigators arrived. Deputies say she wasn’t sure where her two children were at the time. Investigators found her two children about 100 yards from the apartment unit.

Deputies located Harris’ naked one-year-old child and her four-year-old. The Department of Human Resources is also investigating.

Harris denied medical treatment.