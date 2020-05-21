‘Deputies are equipped and trained to handle properly,’ Sheriff Sam Cochran gives an update on the deputy-involved shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 investigates, the dangers law enforcement face when responding to a call. Last night, a Mobile County Deputy shot and killed a man in Chunchula.

Sheriff Sam Cochran tells News 5’s Amber Grigley these situations happen frequently and most of the time they are resolved without any injures. He said in this situation deputies responded as necessary after having a gun pointed at them, but what they learned after could have possibly allowed them to approach this a bit differently.

“He never would have shot anybody. He probably had no idea who was coming in that camper and ripping the door off. He was probably scared. We have seen no evidence that he even had a gun,” said Paige Morse, the sister of Levi Morse.

Full of emotion while explaining what happened Tuesday night as Morse watched everything unfold.

“My husband asked if they could go in and talk to him and get him to come. They told him no,” said Morse.

Morse said her brother Levi did have a drinking problem and had been drinking that night. He came into their parents’ home and violently assaulted them.

“We approached the trailer and momentarily they realized he had a gun in his had and they ordered him to drop it several times. Eventually, he raised the gun up to the officers and one officer shot one time leading to his demise,” Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said.

Sheriff Cochran said Levi had a lengthy history from domestic violence to assault.

“We determined now afterward that he suffered from some psychological issues and has been probated before. That was not made aware until after the shooting,” Sheriff Cochran said.

Sheriff Cochran said had they known that he was suffering from mental health, things could have ended differently.

“That’s why it’s very important for family members to communicate to us as well as they can,” said Sheriff Cochran.

MCSO says their complete investigation of the deputy-involved shooting will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

