Denver police: Argument led to fatal shooting near protest area

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): KUSA in Denver confirmed the private security guard in custody was hired by the station. “A private security guard who was hired by 9NEWS is the suspect detained by DPD,” the station reported.

9NEWS said the other suspect police had in custody was one of their producers. “The 9NEWS producer is no longer in police custody and is not a suspect,” the station reported.

UPDATE: (7:26 p.m.): Denver police say the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.

FOX31 obtained permission from a Twitter user to post their video showing a scene that led up to the shooting.

ORIGINAL: A shooting near Civic Center Park is being investigated as a homicide after a male was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday, according to Denver police.

Denver Police Division Chief of Investigations, Joe Montoya said at 3:37 p.m. officers in the area near Civic Center Park to monitor a rival-rally group protest radioed that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived at the scene between the Denver Art Museum and the Denver Public Library, a man was down on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, Montoya said. Authorities gave aid until the victim was transported to the hospital but then pronounced deceased.

Two white, male suspects were taken into custody following the shooting. Montoya said only one remains in custody with suspected involvement in the homicide.

Two guns and mace were recovered from the scene, Montoya said. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between the two men but could not confirm if they were part of the protest groups.

A “Patriot Muster” rally for a far-right militia group and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” hosted by Denver Communists, Denver-Boulder Socialist Revolution and other groups, according to its Facebook page, took place at Civic Center Park.

Montoya said the incident occurred just after the protesters were breaking up and leaving the area.

Denver police said it will report new information as soon as it is available.