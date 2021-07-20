Dentists warn against dangerous TikTok trend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Dentists are warning teenagers to not fall victim to a dangerous teeth whitening trend gaining traction on the social media site TikTok.

The original video showing someone cleaning their teeth with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser has been “liked” more than 255,000 times since it was posted in June.

The cleaning pads are made with chemicals that should not be consumed or used on any body parts. Doctors say trying dangerous trends such as this one could result in lifelong consequences.