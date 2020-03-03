Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Selma ahead of Super Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Alabama will be among 14 states voting in the primary.

On Sunday, several Democratic presidential candidates were in Selma, commemorating those who fought for the right to vote during the Selma-to-Montgomery march back in 1965. However, these candidates were in a fight for votes ahead of Super Tuesday.

Former vice president Joe Biden spoke to people at Brown Chapel AME Church about redeeming the soul of America.

“We’ve seen all too clearly how if you give hate too much breathing room, it comes back,” Biden said.

Biden wasn’t the only candidate in Selma Sunday. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was one of many people who walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“I loved being in Alabama today,” Warren said. “It’s a reminder of the fights of the past, but also the fights of the future.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was also in Selma, just a day before she announced she was dropping out of the race.

“I’m just here to commemorate this incredible moment,” Klobuchar said. “My biggest moment of the day was seeing John Lewis up there.”

Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, made his third campaign appearance in Alabama. However, not everyone was excited to see him with some turning their backs to Bloomberg as he spoke at at Brown Chapel.

“We have to find someone to replace him (Trump) who is a doer and can actually listen and make a difference and not just say nice things,” Bloomberg said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was the only major candidate not in Alabama Sunday. Instead, he was on the campaign trail in California.

With Tuesday being a primary election, voters will either receive a Republican or Democratic ballot at their respective polling places.

