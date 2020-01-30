Delta ditching uniforms employees call ‘toxic’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — Delta Airlines says it plans to replace the uniforms that hundreds of its employees complain are causing health problems. Employees — mostly flight attendants — have filed a federal lawsuit against Lands End, the company that makes the uniforms.

They say they’ve experienced a variety of health problems since delta introduced the uniforms in May of 2018 — including vocal cord dysfunction, breathing difficulties, skin blisters and rashes, blurred vision, nosebleeds, ringing ears, migraine headaches, and fatigue.

Delta says tests showed the uniforms were safe, but the lawsuit claims the employees’ own tests found chemicals and heavy metals in the material that were far above industry safety standards.

Delta says it hopes the new permanent uniforms will be in place by late 2021.

