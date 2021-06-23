Defuniak Springs man arrested after grabbing child

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Hispanic man was arrested after grabbing a 4-year-old child in a local retailer.

The mother was able to free her child while screaming at the man and immediately called 911, Defuniak Springs Police said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Otto Reginaldo Xol-Xol, fled the scene but was located almost immediately by officers in a nearby automotive parts store.

Authorities said Xol-Xol was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

A bilingual Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke to the suspect who reportedly said that he grabbed the 4-year-old because he liked him.

Swimmers pulled from Gulf during double red flag day on Panama City Beach

Xol-Xol was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where he was booked and charged for child abuse and disorderly intoxication.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories