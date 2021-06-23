Defuniak Springs man arrested after grabbing child

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Hispanic man was arrested after grabbing a 4-year-old child in a local retailer.
The mother was able to free her child while screaming at the man and immediately called 911, Defuniak Springs Police said.
The suspect, 26-year-old Otto Reginaldo Xol-Xol, fled the scene but was located almost immediately by officers in a nearby automotive parts store.
Authorities said Xol-Xol was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
A bilingual Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke to the suspect who reportedly said that he grabbed the 4-year-old because he liked him.
Xol-Xol was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where he was booked and charged for child abuse and disorderly intoxication.