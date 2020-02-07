Defense team doctor says Hartung has brain disease

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A neurologist called by the defense team of convicted murderer Donald Hartung says the 63-year-old has a neurodegenerative disease.

The doctor told jurors Thursday during a sentencing hearing he believes Hartung has frontotemporal dementia. The brain disease can cause parts of the brain to shrink and can cause violent behavior.

Hartung was convicted last week of murdering his mother, Bonnie Smith, and two half-brothers, John and Richard in 2015.

Prosecutors say Hartung beat Bonnie and John Smith in the head with a hammer. They say Hartung shot Richard. He slit all their throats.

During the penalty phase of Hartung’s prosecution, 12 jurors will need to vote unanimously on the death penalty. If they do, the recommendation will go to the judge. If all the jurors do not vote on the death penalty, then Hartung will get a mandatory life sentence.

The state says three factors make this a death penalty case, including the amount of victims, the fact Hartung murdered his family over money, and the murders were cold and calculated.

It’s possible a sentence could be decided on by Friday afternoon.

