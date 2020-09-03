Decorating for Halloween early could boost spirits, house on Government Street spreading the cheer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- With everything 2020 has brought us, some are keeping the spirits alive in a BOO-Tacular way! One house on Government Street in Downtown Mobile got an early start to displaying their Halloween decorations.

Some may say its too early for decorations but that’s not stopping this family! Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with Jacob Green, Timber Ballew and Ivy Green about how important it is to stay positive during these hard times.

“We just always like to set up early because it gives people a reason to smile,” Jacob said.

With many kids staying at home this school year, decorating early gives the children a distraction from the current pandemic. Ivy Green, 6 years old, showed us around their yard of decorations.

“Come on, I’ll show you my decorations that’s on my porch,” Ivy said. “We got this guy up here, and he is actually doing something and he’s just dancing and then we got this girl that’s a witch that doesn’t have any eyes but she actually does something!”

“Oh it makes me really really happy especially with everything that’s going on,” Timber said. “A lot of parents are having a hard time virtual learning like I’m virtually teaching her, I just feel like when they drive by it gives them a breath of fresh air.”

LATEST STORIES