MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council voted in Tuesday’s regular meeting to approve McDuffie Sanitation to pick up trash in the newly annexed areas of West Mobile.

The decision concluded a bidding process between McDuffie and Waste Pro. Both companies submitted incomplete bidding applications. City officials let the incomplete applications slide because both companies provided additional supplementary information.

The issue stirred confusion as District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds questioned the applications in the Tuesday’s pre-council meeting.

“So we’ve probably gone too far, and I probably should’ve said this sooner. We probably should have done this in an executive session, but it’s too late for that now,” City Attorney Ricardo Woods said in response to Reynolds questions. “I’m going to stop talking and suggest everybody else do the same.”

Reynolds continued to ask question, and with his microphone on, District 2 Councilman William Carroll whispered for him to top talking.

Under state law, the city must approve the lowest bidder, and McDuffie was not that. However, the law also said the city can approve who they think provides the best deal.

“We just passed the best overall contract that is all-inclusive, which gives the city its best value,” Carrol said.

Although McDuffie is already widely established in the annexed areas, some residents use other providers.

David Kling lives in the annexed area, and he said his trash is already being picked up twice a week. But under McDuffie’s business, his trash would only be picked up once a week.

“I understand they didn’t 100% know if they were going to get us, but the thing about it is that should have already had plans in place for that,” Kling said.

The city said that those who wish to keep their current trash service would need to contact their provider.

The city said the trash service would be free of charge, but Kling’s mother, Sharon Kling, said her tax dollars might be the reason for that.

“I don’t know where the money is coming from if it’s supposed to be free because somebody is going to charge the city,” Kling said.

The city will hold three community meetings for those in the newly annexed areas, all of which begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Creekwood Church of Christ of Schillinger Road:

Thursday, Aug. 1. (Cottage Hill Corridor Only)

Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 7.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city still aims to begins trash pickup services on Oct. 2.