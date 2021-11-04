Decatur man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography, bond set at $300k

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Heath Putnam – Courtesy Morgan County Jail. Putnam is facing 30 counts of possession of child pornography with a bond set at $300k.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Jason Heath Putnam of Decatur has been charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography and intent to distribute, according to the Morgan County Jail’s booking page.

The 47-year-old was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to online court records, a search warrant was executed at 1928 Red Sunset Drive in Decatur around 9 am on October 1. The warrant was issued following concerns of an ongoing child sex abuse material investigation.

The personal computer of Putnam was seized and a forensic analysis was conducted, revealing digital files with obscene material of a “person under the age of 17,” court documents say.

Putnam was arrested by special agents of the Attorney General’s Office.

Bond has been set at $300,000. If convicted, Putnam faces a penalty between one and ten years for each count of possession.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories