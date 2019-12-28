Dec. 28 is national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day’

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper participate in the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TAMPA (WFLA) – December 28 recognizes national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day.’

Congress gave formal recognition for “The Pledge” Dec. 28, 1945. Francis Bellamy is credited with writing the Pledge of Allegiance.

The original pledge read:

“I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

After minor changes, the final version reads:

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

